Village People Blast Donald Trump for Playing 'Y.M.C.A.' at Political Rallies

AceShowbiz Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
The band's ringleader Victor Willis insists he and bandmates don't support the Republican politician as they ask the POTUS to stop playing their music at his re-election campaign.
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Buttigieg: Trump Leaving Omaha Supporters To Freeze Is 'A Great Metaphor'

Buttigieg: Trump Leaving Omaha Supporters To Freeze Is 'A Great Metaphor' 00:37

 Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg weighed in on President Donald Trump's frantic pace of campaign rallies Wednesday on Fox News. Buttigieg told host Martha MacCallum that while Joe Biden admittedly was doing few stops, he was unsure if it was really helping Trump's chances. He...

