Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Devin Booker Head Out on Coffee Run in Beverly Hills

Just Jared Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are going strong! The 24-year-old model and the NBA player, also 24, started off their day by stopping by Coffee Bean & Tea for coffee and some lunch on Saturday afternoon (October 31) in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner Kendall went sporty in [...]
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Kendall Jenner wants to keep her dating options

Kendall Jenner wants to keep her dating options "open" 00:46

 Kendall Jenner wants to keep her dating options "open"

