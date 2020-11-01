|
Kendall Jenner & Boyfriend Devin Booker Head Out on Coffee Run in Beverly Hills
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are going strong! The 24-year-old model and the NBA player, also 24, started off their day by stopping by Coffee Bean & Tea for coffee and some lunch on Saturday afternoon (October 31) in Beverly Hills, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner Kendall went sporty in [...]
|
|
|
|
