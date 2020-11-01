|
NOT AGAIN! Trump Rally In PA Ends in Chaos With Attendees Left In Cold For Almost 2 Hours Waiting For Buses
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's PA rally had a chilling ending -- literally -- with thousands of the president's supporters left stranded for hours in the cold.
Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Published
Trump attendees left stranded after rally 02:05
Omaha Police say over 20,000 went to the rally, with Mayor Stothert saying the campaign only got enough buses for 10,000 people. The Trump campaign blamed road closures for the bus issue.
