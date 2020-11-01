Global  
 

NOT AGAIN! Trump Rally In PA Ends in Chaos With Attendees Left In Cold For Almost 2 Hours Waiting For Buses

Mediaite Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's PA rally had a chilling ending -- literally -- with thousands of the president's supporters left stranded for hours in the cold.
Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Published
News video: Trump attendees left stranded after rally

Trump attendees left stranded after rally 02:05

 Omaha Police say over 20,000 went to the rally, with Mayor Stothert saying the campaign only got enough buses for 10,000 people. The Trump campaign blamed road closures for the bus issue.

Trump supporters stuck in the cold for hours when buses can't reach Omaha rally

 As long lines of MAGA-clad attendees queued up for buses to take them to distant parking lots, it quickly became clear that something was wrong.
The Age

Trump rally attendees were stranded in the cold for hours in Omaha

 Police said the last person was loaded into a bus from the site of the rally close to midnight, hours after it ended.
Upworthy

Trump supporters hospitalized after being stranded in freezing cold at late-night rally

 Traffic problems meant thousands were left waiting hours for buses in the cold night after the Omaha event
Upworthy Also reported by •Washington PostUSATODAY.comMediaite

