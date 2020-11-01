Heidi Klum's Halloween treat is a horror short starring her family

Shocking percentage of parents still plan on letting their kids go trick-or-treating this Halloween
Three-quarters of American parents are still planning to take their children trick-or-treating this year, according to new research. The survey of 2,000 Americans - about half of whom were parents -..
Long Beach family creates yard art for Halloween
It might be a trick to make Halloween a treat this year, but one Long Beach family is making it a little easier.
Heidi Klum's annual spooky party won't go ahead this year due to global health crisis
According to sources, Heidi Klum has cancelled her annual Halloween party due to the coronavirus pandemic.