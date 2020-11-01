Global  
 

The Weeknd is Unrecognizable in The Nutty Professor Halloween Costume!

Just Jared Sunday, 1 November 2020
The Weeknd is that really you?! The 30-year-old “Blinding Lights” singer took to his Instagram on Saturday (October 31) to show off his Halloween costume – and he looks totally unrecognizable. For Halloween, The Weeknd dressed up as scientist Sherman Klump from The Nutty Professor. The Weeknd totally nailed his impersonation of the Eddie Murphy [...]
