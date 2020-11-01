Global  
 

Jim Carrey returns as Joe Biden at SNL ahead of Presidential elections

Mid-Day Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Actor Jim Carrey on Saturday returned to Saturday Night Live for the last episode before the presidential elections and reprised his character of Joe Biden during the anti-Trump, Halloween-themed cold open.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Carrey's Bidden sat next to "decorations from Melania's Christmas display" and said,...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede

How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede 00:38

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ready response in case President Donald Trump spreads misinformation about the election. According to Business Insider, Biden will declare victory if news organizations announce him as the winner of the presidential election on Tuesday night. Campaign...

