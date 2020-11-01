Global  
 

Dr. Scott Atlas Hits Back at Dr. Anthony Fauci, Calling Him Insecure and Mocking His Dodgy Baseball Pitch

Dr. Scott Atlas Hits Back at Dr. Anthony Fauci, Calling Him Insecure and Mocking His Dodgy Baseball PitchDr. Scott Atlas hit back at fellow White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci, calling him insecure after Fauci blasted Atlas as someone who "doesn't make any sense."
News video: Fauci Says US Must Adhere To Strict Mask Use To Get Over Virus

Fauci Says US Must Adhere To Strict Mask Use To Get Over Virus 00:39

 Business Insider reports the White House said, "we are not going to control the pandemic." However, Dr. Anthony Fauci disagrees and fresh scientific evidence is on his side. The evidence shows we already have the tools at our disposal to get the virus under control. Fauci told JAMA on Wednesday that...

