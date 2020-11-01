Global  
 

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan honors Sean Connery following his death at age 90

FOXNews.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Pierce Brosnan paid tribute to late actor Sean Connery following news of the first James Bond actor’s death at age 90. 
Video Credit: ODN - Published
News video: Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90

Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90 01:54

 Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90. The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971. Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables. His many awards also included two Baftas and...

