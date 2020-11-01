James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan honors Sean Connery following his death at age 90
Sunday, 1 November 2020 (
19 minutes ago) Pierce Brosnan paid tribute to late actor Sean Connery following news of the first James Bond actor’s death at age 90.
Video Credit: ODN - Published
1 day ago
Acting legend Sir Sean Connery has passed away at the age of 90.
The Scottish actor was best known for his lead role in the James Bond films between 1962 and 1971.
Connery was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part performance in The Untouchables.
His many awards also included two Baftas and...
Sir Sean Connery, James Bond Actor, Dies Aged 90 01:54
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Daniel Craig remembers the late Sir Sean Connery
Daniel Craig has praised Sir Sean Connery as “one of the true greats of cinema” following his passing over the weekend at the age of 90.
Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:18 Published 9 hours ago
First James Bond Sean Connery Dies
The actor was best known for the James Bond movies, but also won an Oscar for "The Untouchables," Stephanie Elam reports (3:20). WCCO 4 News At 10 - October 31, 2020
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:21 Published 12 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this