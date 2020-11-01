Mariah Carey Announces 'It's Time' for Christmas: Watch the Festive Announcement!
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, but only she can make the announcement about when it’s time to celebrate – and guess what? It’s time! The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer posted a funny video the morning after Halloween on Sunday (November 1). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mariah [...]
