Who Is Joe Biden's Wife? Meet Jill Biden! Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

Former Vice President Joe Biden is in the running to become President of the United States, which means that his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, former Second Lady in the White House, is now in the spotlight as well. Jill was raised in Pennsylvania and moved to Delaware for college. She graduated from Upper Moreland High [...] 👓 View full article

