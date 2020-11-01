Watch The Strokes Perform On Saturday Night Live

Global  
 

*The Strokes* were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live last night (October 31st).

The New York indie legends joined the show, marking their fourth time on the weekend staple.

John Mulaney hosted, with the indie icons opting to perform two songs from 'The New Abnormal'.

With touring off the cards right now this could be the best chance we get to see The Strokes live - hell, their show at *London's Roundhouse earlier this year was pretty special*.

Check out 'The Adults Are Talking' and 'Bad Decisions' below.

