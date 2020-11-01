Global  
 

Cindy McCain Blasts Trump on MSNBC: He’s ‘Not Listening to Experts, He’s Putting People’s Lives in Danger’

Mediaite Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
*Cindy McCain* appeared on MSNBC Sunday pushing for *Joe Biden* and blasting President *Donald Trump* over his leadership, particularly on the covid pandemic.
 During an interview with “60 Minutes,” Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, revealed the final straw that led her to endorse Joe Biden for president.

