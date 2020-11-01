|
|
Cindy McCain Blasts Trump on MSNBC: He’s ‘Not Listening to Experts, He’s Putting People’s Lives in Danger’
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
*Cindy McCain* appeared on MSNBC Sunday pushing for *Joe Biden* and blasting President *Donald Trump* over his leadership, particularly on the covid pandemic.
|
|
|
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
Cindy McCain Opens Up About Trump 01:09
During an interview with “60 Minutes,” Cindy McCain, the widow of Sen. John McCain, revealed the final straw that led her to endorse Joe Biden for president.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|