You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Nikki McKibbin, 'American Idol' Season 1 Contestant, Dies At 42 McKibbin finished third behind Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson on the first season of the reality TV show.

Upworthy 5 hours ago



American Idol's Nikki McKibbin dies at the age of 42 following complications from a 'brain aneurysm' The season one contestant was reportedly in the hospital and on life support before the decision was made to harvest her organs,...

Upworthy 9 hours ago





Tweets about this