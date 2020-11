13 Going on 30's Christa Allen Gloriously Reenacts Jennifer Garner Scene Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 35 minutes ago )

Christa Allen is (almost) 30, flirty and thriving! On Halloween on Saturday, Oct. 31, the actress, who played the 13-year-old version of Jenna Rink in 13 Going on 30, posted a Tik Tok... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this