Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sean Connery's widow reveals he battled dementia before his death

FOXNews.com Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Sean Connery's widow, Micheline Roquebrune, said that before his death on Saturday at the age of 90, the James Bond alum suffered from dementia
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90

Legendary James Bond Actor Sean Connery Dies At 90 02:09

 Sean Connery, the Scottish actor known for his role as the legendary James Bond, has died at the age of 90; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’ [Video]

Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’

Tributes have flooded in for Sir Sean Connery, who has died aged 90. Theproducers of the James Bond film franchise said they are “devastated” by thedeath of the star, as he was remembered as “the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90 [Video]

James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90

Original James Bond star Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. TheScottish actor was the first to bring the role of 007 to the big screen andappeared in seven of the spy thrillers between 1962..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Sean Connery Widow Reveals He Suffered From Dementia

 Iconic British actor Sean Connery, who has died at the age of 90, suffered from dementia in his final years, his widow Micheline Roquebrune revealed on...
Newsmax

Sean Connery's widow describes dementia battle, last moments of a 'model of a man'

 Legendary actor Sean Connery “went peacefully” after a long battle with dementia, his widow said in an exclusive interview. Micheline...
Upworthy

Sir Sean Connery's heartbroken wife reveals he battled dementia before his death

Sir Sean Connery's heartbroken wife reveals he battled dementia before his death The Scottish icon's widow Micheline paid tribute to her partner who she described as a 'gorgeous model of a man'.
Daily Record


Tweets about this

Doveish1

Doveish "Sean Connery's widow reveals he battled dementia before his death" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/5BZgWgHC0w https://t.co/tzi7yecpRW 3 minutes ago

WillaSquire

Willa Squire RT @Chris_1791: Sean Connery's widow reveals he battled dementia before his death https://t.co/QkomoHSC1i via @foxnews 13 minutes ago

virgin_howard

keith howard President Trump pays tribute to Sean Connery as actor's widow reveals he had dementia: 'It was no life for him'… https://t.co/mfLrKhBQov 15 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Sean Connery's widow reveals he battled dementia before his death https://t.co/P2RzvtsiRR https://t.co/V1UirXgILW 16 minutes ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 Sean Connery's widow reveals he battled dementia before his death https://t.co/QkomoHSC1i via @foxnews 16 minutes ago

LigmaSpickle

Ligma Spickle President Trump pays tribute to Sean Connery as actor's widow reveals he had dementia: 'It was no life for him'… https://t.co/3ez8ntf7lX 23 minutes ago

Burstyn1fan1972

Richelle Flores President Trump pays tribute to Sean Connery as actor's widow reveals he had dementia: 'It was no life for him' https://t.co/DoFseSzcZH 28 minutes ago

RootzLife

Truckers N Avon RT @ewnupdates: Sean Connery widow reveals he had suffered from dementia https://t.co/h9DgxOjLSe https://t.co/mx7gdzASFE 35 minutes ago