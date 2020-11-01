|
Sean Connery's widow reveals he battled dementia before his death
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Sean Connery's widow, Micheline Roquebrune, said that before his death on Saturday at the age of 90, the James Bond alum suffered from dementia
James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery dies at the age of 90
Original James Bond star Sir Sean Connery has died at the age of 90. TheScottish actor was the first to bring the role of 007 to the big screen andappeared in seven of the spy thrillers between 1962..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
