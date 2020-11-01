Global  
 

Pete Davidson Pokes Fun at His Bulge During 'SNL' - Watch! (Video)

Just Jared Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Pete Davidson is having a laugh at himself. The 26-year-old comedian appeared on Saturday night’s (October 31) episode of Saturday Night Live. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Pete Davidson During the episode’s “New York Musical” sketch, which featured Pete and Chris Redd browsing in a Times Square souvenir shop run by host John [...]
