Luke Combs Returns to No. 1 With 'What You See Is What You Get' on Billboard 200 Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Luke Combs is back on top. The 30-year-old country star’s What You See Is What You Get returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a second nonconsecutive week with its deluxe issue, setting a new weekly streaming record for a country album, Billboard reported Sunday (November 1). The album moved 109,000 equivalent album [...] 👓 View full article

