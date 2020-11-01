|
Luke Combs Returns to No. 1 With 'What You See Is What You Get' on Billboard 200
Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Luke Combs is back on top. The 30-year-old country star’s What You See Is What You Get returned to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for a second nonconsecutive week with its deluxe issue, setting a new weekly streaming record for a country album, Billboard reported Sunday (November 1). The album moved 109,000 equivalent album [...]
