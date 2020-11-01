Global  
 

Megan Fox Calls Out Ex Brian Austin Green for Posting Their Kids on His Instagram

Just Jared Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Megan Fox is calling out her ex Brian Austin Green publicly on Instagram. The 34-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress posted a comment on the 47-year-old 90210 actor’s Instagram, which showed him enjoying Halloween with the kids, including 4-year-old Journey. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megan Fox “Why does Journey have to be in this [...]
