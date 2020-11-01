Megan Fox Calls Out Ex Brian Austin Green for Posting Their Kids on His Instagram
Sunday, 1 November 2020 () Megan Fox is calling out her ex Brian Austin Green publicly on Instagram. The 34-year-old Jennifer’s Body actress posted a comment on the 47-year-old 90210 actor’s Instagram, which showed him enjoying Halloween with the kids, including 4-year-old Journey. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megan Fox “Why does Journey have to be in this [...]
Brian Austin Green‘s ex Vanessa Marcil is speaking out. The 52-year-old actress appeared to side with Megan Fox after the Jennifer’s Body actress slammed the... Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online •AceShowbiz •Upworthy