Travis Scott Deletes His Instagram After Fans Troll His Batman Costume For Halloween

Just Jared Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Travis Scott is gone from Instagram. The 29-year-old musician apparently deactivated his account on Sunday (November 1) after sharing a few images of his Halloween costume the night before. For the spooky holiday, Travis dressed up as DC hero Batman, and showed off the Michael Keaton inspired suit, which was brown in color and Travis [...]
