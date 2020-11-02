Bob Newhart Reveals the Secret to His Successful Marriage with Wife Ginny After 57 Years

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Modi govt to revise minimum legal age of marriage for women, PM says



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government will soon take a decision on revising the minimum age of marriage for girls after it receives report from the committee set up for this. The.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18 Published 2 weeks ago Wonderful video of a 'four seasons' garden bursting with autumn colours in the industrial heartlands



Jaw-dropping aerial pictures show Britain's best garden bursting with autumn colours - despite being in the industrial heartlands.Green-fingered Marie, 72, and Tony Newton, 70, have spent 38 years and.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago Husband kept wife locked in bathroom for a year in Panipat, rescued



A shocking incident has come to light from Haryana's Panipat, where a woman was kept locked in bathroom for a year by husband. Women Protection and Child Marriage Prohibition Officer has rescued the.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:57 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this