Donald Trump Complains About Cold Weather After Joe Biden Spoke in the Pouring Rain (Photos)

Just Jared Monday, 2 November 2020
It seems like Donald Trump can’t handle the cold weather, despite his supporters standing outside in freezing temperatures for a chance to see him. The President of the United States was seen making disgusted faces as he battled the cold weather during a campaign rally on Sunday (November 1) in Washington Township, Mich. “That wind [...]
