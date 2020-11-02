Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Says FBI Should Not Investigate Biden Bus Incident in Texas: ‘These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong’

Mediaite Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Trump Says FBI Should Not Investigate Biden Bus Incident in Texas: ‘These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong’This isn't the first time Trump has tweeted his support of the incident that occurred earlier this weekend. On Saturday night, Trump tweeted a video of the incident with the caption, "I LOVE TEXAS!"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Trump Supporters Block New Jersey's Garden State Parkway

Trump Supporters Block New Jersey's Garden State Parkway 00:39

 A large group of supporters of President Donald Trump slowed and stopped traffic on a portion of the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey on Sunday. Multiple videos posted to social media showed vehicles flying Trump flags stopped on the highway as their occupant blew their car horns and cheered...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

FBI Investigating After Trump Supporters Surround Biden Campaign Bus In Texas [Video]

FBI Investigating After Trump Supporters Surround Biden Campaign Bus In Texas

The FBI said Sunday that its San Antonio bureau is investigating an incident after video was taken of a caravan of Trump supporters surrounding and then following a Biden campaign bus on Friday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:32Published
Where Do The Candidates Stand 5 Days Before The Election? [Video]

Where Do The Candidates Stand 5 Days Before The Election?

The Presidential Election is 5 days away. Early voting in Texas is already 94% of the way to the entire number of ballots cast in 2016. That's according to the US Elections Project. FiveThirtyEight's..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:37Published
Bill Frist: Donald Trump's post-hospital stay grandstanding is 'totally inappropriate' [Video]

Bill Frist: Donald Trump's post-hospital stay grandstanding is 'totally inappropriate'

Larry talks with former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist (R-TN), who is also a cardiologist, about Donald Trump's covid-19 diagnosis and treatment. Plus, why he thinks the president is sending the..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:46Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump says 'patriots' who surrounded a Biden campaign bus did nothing wrong as FBI investigates

 The US President said a convoy of his supporters, who were filmed surrounding a Biden campaign bus and in one instance appearing to collide with another vehicle,...
SBS

FBI investigating claims that Donald Trump fans tried to run a Joe Biden bus off the road in Texas

 Local media has reported the FBI are investigating the incident, which forced the Biden campaign to cancel a planned rally near Austin, Texas.
SBS


Tweets about this

ShadyCarrello

Carrello RT @Mediaite: Trump Says FBI Should Not Investigate Biden Bus Incident in Texas: ‘These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong’ https://t.co/Sxr1bEXhDM 4 minutes ago

Big4of5

Richard Trump Says FBI Should Not Investigate Biden Bus Incident in Texas: ‘These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong’… https://t.co/DDvNAc9gfF 11 minutes ago

annieball62

carolannie62 Trump Says FBI Should Not Investigate Biden Bus Incident in Texas: ‘These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong’… https://t.co/xY3NgL0Qk2 24 minutes ago

jetboy24

Sagar Trump Says FBI Should Not Investigate Biden Bus Incident in Texas: ‘These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong’..#Trump..#GOP..#elections.. 27 minutes ago

New_Narrative

Mike Walker Trump Says FBI Should Not Investigate Biden Bus Incident in Texas: ‘These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong’ https://t.co/14L00tt1gQ 43 minutes ago

KevinMcshea

Kevin McShea Trump Says FBI Should Not Investigate Biden Bus Incident in Texas: ‘These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong’… https://t.co/eujg9TNgpM 45 minutes ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Trump Says FBI Should Not Investigate Biden Bus Incident in Texas: ‘These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong’ https://t.co/Sxr1bEXhDM 49 minutes ago

ChiefScribe

Word Wrangler If it is not, this should be a federal crime and FBI should investigate THIS and not Trump caravan following a Bide… https://t.co/SIjVjGPSQ1 5 hours ago