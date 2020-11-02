Trump Says FBI Should Not Investigate Biden Bus Incident in Texas: ‘These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong’ Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

This isn't the first time Trump has tweeted his support of the incident that occurred earlier this weekend. On Saturday night, Trump tweeted a video of the incident with the caption, "I LOVE TEXAS!" This isn't the first time Trump has tweeted his support of the incident that occurred earlier this weekend. On Saturday night, Trump tweeted a video of the incident with the caption, "I LOVE TEXAS!" 👓 View full article

