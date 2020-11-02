Trump Says FBI Should Not Investigate Biden Bus Incident in Texas: ‘These Patriots Did Nothing Wrong’
Monday, 2 November 2020 () This isn't the first time Trump has tweeted his support of the incident that occurred earlier this weekend. On Saturday night, Trump tweeted a video of the incident with the caption, "I LOVE TEXAS!"
A large group of supporters of President Donald Trump slowed and stopped traffic on a portion of the Garden State Parkway in New Jersey on Sunday.
Multiple videos posted to social media showed vehicles flying Trump flags stopped on the highway as their occupant blew their car horns and cheered...
The Presidential Election is 5 days away. Early voting in Texas is already 94% of the way to the entire number of ballots cast in 2016. That's according to the US Elections Project. FiveThirtyEight's..