Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pierce Brosnan Honors Sean Connery After His Passing: 'You Were My Greatest James Bond'

Just Jared Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Pierce Brosnan is paying tribute to Sean Connery. The 67-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday (October 31) to remember Sean after it was announced that he had passed away at the age of 90. “Sir Sean Connery, you were my greatest James Bond as a boy, and as a man who became James Bond [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’

Sir Sean Connery remembered as ‘world’s greatest Scot, the definitive Bond’ 01:05

 Tributes have flooded in for Sir Sean Connery, who has died aged 90. Theproducers of the James Bond film franchise said they are “devastated” by thedeath of the star, as he was remembered as “the world’s greatest Scot, thelast of the real Hollywood stars, the definitive Bond”.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Sean Connery’s widow reveals he died peacefully in his sleep [Video]

Sir Sean Connery’s widow reveals he died peacefully in his sleep

Sir Sean Connery died peacefully in his sleep as he wished, his widow Micheline has revealed.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:21Published
Kevin Smith says Sir Sean Connery's death is like losing his dad again [Video]

Kevin Smith says Sir Sean Connery's death is like losing his dad again

Kevin Smith says the death of Sir Sean Connery is like “losing [his] dad again”, because the actor's father used to love watching Sean's movies.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:09Published
Sean Connery, beloved James Bond actor, dies aged 90 [Video]

Sean Connery, beloved James Bond actor, dies aged 90

'Proud Scot' immortalised 007 in films including Dr No and Goldfinger.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:44Published

Related news from verified sources

James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan honors Sean Connery following his death at age 90

 Pierce Brosnan paid tribute to late actor Sean Connery following news of the first James Bond actor’s death at age 90. 
FOXNews.com

Pierce Brosnan Pays Tribute to Sean Connery: ‘You Were My Greatest James Bond’

 Pierce Brosnan took to Instagram on Saturday to honor his fellow James Bond actor Sean Connery, who died in his sleep at the age of 90....
Upworthy

Pierce Brosnan Posts Tribute to 'Greatest James Bond' Sean Connery

 The fellow James Bond actor penned a heartfelt note after news of his death broke on Saturday.
Upworthy


Tweets about this

Brynn_H

Brynn Harris-Hamm RT @JustJared: Pierce Brosnan pays tribute to fellow James Bond actor Sean Connery after his death: https://t.co/SLFa8UvMiv 45 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Pierce Brosnan pays tribute to fellow James Bond actor Sean Connery after his death: https://t.co/SLFa8UvMiv 53 minutes ago

truthglow

Truthglow RT @TulipPenney: #JamesBond #actor #PierceBrosnan #honors #SeanConnery following his death at age 90 #RIP https://t.co/hDfyoReAtu 6 hours ago

TulipPenney

Tulip Penney #JamesBond #actor #PierceBrosnan #honors #SeanConnery following his death at age 90 #RIP https://t.co/hDfyoReAtu 6 hours ago

HoneybadgerAVP

Richard Sparks James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan honors Sean Connery following his death at age 90 https://t.co/6vmH0V9FQr #FoxNews… https://t.co/djxIBkEhkn 7 hours ago

SharkRadioNet

Shark Radio Network James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan honors Sean Connery following his death at age 90 – Fox News #Malliard… https://t.co/vz66Nw1hHx 8 hours ago

Viking6Covert

The Phoenix Assassin James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan honors Sean Connery following his death at age 90 https://t.co/bJZWDIrDkM 8 hours ago

Johnblairauthor

John D Blair-Author James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan honors Sean Connery following his death at age 90 https://t.co/7fJ4sMKPiB 8 hours ago