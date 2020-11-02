Aamir Khan's sporting encounters for Laal Singh Chaddha
Monday, 2 November 2020 () Aamir Khan shot for a table tennis match in Laal Singh Chaddha at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. The actor appeared years younger in sports gear. Advait Chandan's film is a remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump (1994), which had Tom Hanks playing ping-pong in a packed stadium.
