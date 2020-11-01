Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jr AB wishes "wifey" Aishwarya on her b' day

IndiaTimes Sunday, 1 November 2020 ()
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned a year older today and fans poured in love for the actress over social media. Now, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of them to wish his "wifey". He captioned the post, "Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you. ❤️"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this