Jr AB wishes "wifey" Aishwarya on her b' day Sunday, 1 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned a year older today and fans poured in love for the actress over social media. Now, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture of them to wish his "wifey". He captioned the post, "Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you. ❤️" 👓 View full article

