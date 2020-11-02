PA Attorney General Fires Back at Trump’s Demand for Quick Election Results: Trump Can ‘Say Whatever The Hell He Wants…We Will Count These Ballots’
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired back at Trump's comments demanding that election results be announced quickly, vowing "we will count these ballots."
PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired back at Trump's comments demanding that election results be announced quickly, vowing "we will count these ballots."
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources