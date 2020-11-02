Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PA Attorney General Fires Back at Trump’s Demand for Quick Election Results: Trump Can ‘Say Whatever The Hell He Wants…We Will Count These Ballots’

Mediaite Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro fired back at Trump's comments demanding that election results be announced quickly, vowing "we will count these ballots."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Kansas advance-ballot law speeds up election results

Kansas advance-ballot law speeds up election results 02:05

 Kansas advance-ballot law speeds up election results

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Top Republican backs Trump challenge to vote results [Video]

Top Republican backs Trump challenge to vote results

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell declared on the Senate floor that "no states have yet certified their election results".

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:03Published
Texas Constitutional Law Professor Says US Supreme Court Unlikely To Act In Presidential Election Disputes [Video]

Texas Constitutional Law Professor Says US Supreme Court Unlikely To Act In Presidential Election Disputes

President Donald Trump and his campaign have filed election lawsuits in a number of states to challenge the results.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:55Published
Biden Announces COVID Task Force As Trump Doubles Down On Election Fraud Claims [Video]

Biden Announces COVID Task Force As Trump Doubles Down On Election Fraud Claims

Natalie Brand reports on latest developments in Washington as President Trump digs in on his refusal to concede election (11-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:03Published