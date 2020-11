Amrita Rao: Shahid Kapoor was always in a relationship when I was his co-star Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Amrita Rao is currently in a very happy space as she's all set to be the newest mother in Bollywood. She has had a very successful career in the industry after making her debut with Ab Ke Baras in 2002.



In an interview with* Times of India*, she now spills the beans on her debut in Bollywood, the success of her films, and the... 👓 View full article