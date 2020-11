You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things



There's the right way to use things and the wrong way. When you use things the right way, then you can have them. When you use things the wrong way, then you can't. Watch these goofy examples of people.. Credit: America's Funniest Home Videos Duration: 03:13 Published 2 weeks ago He’s too young to volunteer, so this middle schooler came up with a plan to feed hungry kids



Food pantries and non-profit organizations have been working around the clock to help families, and one middle schooler wanted to do his part. Houston, Texas 8th grader Kyle Garvis started helping.. Credit: Localish Duration: 02:16 Published 3 weeks ago US teenager breaks world record for longest female legs



Guinness World Records reveals that Maci Currin has officially achieved thetitle for the longest legs (female), with her right leg measuring 134.3cm, andher left 135.267cm. Maci, 17, from Texas, has.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published on October 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources 'Surface' Actor Eddie Hassell Dead at 30 After Being Shot in Apparent Carjacking The actor, who was also known for his role in 'The Kids Are All Right', was killed in a possible robbery gone wrong in Texas on Sunday morning, November 1.

AceShowbiz 3 hours ago





Tweets about this