Actor Eddie Hassell, who was best known for his roles in "Surface" and "Devious Maids," was killed early Sunday in Texas.

Actor Eddie Hassell, 30, who appeared in 'The Kids Are All Right,' shot and killed in Texas Eddie Hassell, who appeared in the 2010 film "The Kids Are All Right" and the NBC TV show "Surface," has died after being shot in Texas. He was 30.

USATODAY.com 5 hours ago