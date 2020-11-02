Lady Gaga Makes Jibe At Trump Campaign Monday, 2 November 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

After they slate her in a press release...



*Lady Gaga* made a social media jibe at Donald Trump's expense over the weekend.



The pop icon was cited in a press release by the Trump campaign, who used her opposition to fracking as a line of attack.



It's a somewhat perverse move, but the the President has made a habit of annoying musicians wherever possible.



Lady Gaga wasted no time in pushing back, saying she was "so happy" to be "living rent free in your head..."



The icon's statement also featured '#winning' - a reference to Trump being behind in the latest polls.



The US Presidential election takes place on November 3rd - do the right thing, America.



Check out Lady Gaga's jibe below.







HEY TIM HEY @realDonaldTrump SO HAPPY IM GLAD TO BE LIVING RENT FREE in your HEAD. #BidenHarris https://t.co/k2ODfQNkF3 pic.twitter.com/Iy3Nj8aYMR



— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 1, 2020



