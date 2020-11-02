Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former American Idol finalist Nikki McKibbin dies aged 42

BBC News Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
The singer, who took third place in the show's first season, suffered a brain aneurysm last week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Grand Prairie Native, 'American Idol' Finalist Nikki McKibben Dead At 42

Grand Prairie Native, 'American Idol' Finalist Nikki McKibben Dead At 42 00:40

 With her fiery red hair, distinct style and impressive vocals, singer Nikki McKibbin, who catapulted to stardom alongside Kelly Clarkson and Justin Guarini on the first season of “American Idol,” died at age 42.d

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

American Idol Alum Nikki McKibbin Dead at 42

 Texas singer Nikki McKibbin, an American Idol season one finalist, has died. She was 42. Her husband, Craig Sadler, announced on Facebook on Saturday, Oct. 31...
E! Online

Nikki McKibbin, American Idol finalist dies after suffering an aneurysm

 Nikki McKibbin's death was announced by her husband Craig Sadler on Facebook
Upworthy

Nikki McKibbin, ‘American Idol’ Finalist, Dies at 42

 Ms. McKibbin, who finished third on the inaugural season of the reality talent show in 2002, died on Sunday because of a brain aneurysm, her husband said.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this