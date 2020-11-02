Former American Idol finalist Nikki McKibbin dies aged 42

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources American Idol Alum Nikki McKibbin Dead at 42 Texas singer Nikki McKibbin, an American Idol season one finalist, has died. She was 42. Her husband, Craig Sadler, announced on Facebook on Saturday, Oct. 31...

E! Online 16 hours ago



Nikki McKibbin, American Idol finalist dies after suffering an aneurysm Nikki McKibbin's death was announced by her husband Craig Sadler on Facebook

Upworthy 6 hours ago



Nikki McKibbin, ‘American Idol’ Finalist, Dies at 42 Ms. McKibbin, who finished third on the inaugural season of the reality talent show in 2002, died on Sunday because of a brain aneurysm, her husband said.

NYTimes.com 13 hours ago





Tweets about this