Pics: Kangana invites Himachal Pradesh CM

Monday, 2 November 2020
Kangana Ranaut has enjoying two back-to-back weddings in her family. After her brother Karan’s wedding, it is now time for her brother Aksht to get hitched. And the actress stepped out today to invite Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jiaram Thakuk for the wedding. “Today our family extended invite of my brother Aksht’s wedding to honourable Chief Minister of Himachal, a dear friend Shri @jairamthakurbjp ji also HP cabinet Minister and family friend our uncle Shri @MahenderSTBJP ji,” Kangana had shared on social media.
News video: Himachal Pradesh turns white after fresh snowfall

Himachal Pradesh turns white after fresh snowfall 01:18

 Various parts of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on October 31. Muling village in Lahaul Spiti was covered in white sheet. Meanwhile, Billing village near Keylong witnessed a dip in temperature following snowfall.

