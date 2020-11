JustJared.com So many celebrities are endorsing Joe Biden for President! See the extensive list: https://t.co/Yyb6Ah6Qgr 25 minutes ago DanMcEaglesFan Patriots remember all these celebrities and businesses that slandered Trump and supported biden. I will never suppo… https://t.co/C2bxgztXH0 3 hours ago ridinwitroani @konidias @MarkRuffalo Any bracket that high is going to see significant taxes bro, I made over 100k and my bracket… https://t.co/zRRojQDkQ6 14 hours ago . RT @erinelizmarie: if “celebrities” like lil pump are only voting for trump solely off Biden’s tax reform then it’s simple, stop streaming… 20 hours ago Morgan Sverson These celebrities partying on Halloween really are not setting a great example and I think plays into trump’s narra… https://t.co/PDuXu1tPep 23 hours ago Reema RT @EricaDanielle57: Y’all do realize these celebrities who have decided to support Trump is because they realize that if Biden is elected… 2 days ago bog @sipfakelean all these celebrities that support him know they can’t stay relevant enough to keep up their wealth th… https://t.co/l6ZfA8WRx7 2 days ago Jose Betancourt RT @JayashreeNara14: @BrettFavre @realDonaldTrump All these ‘celebrities’ coming out in support of Trump now makes me think that this is pa… 3 days ago