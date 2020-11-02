Global  
 

Brian Austin Green's Ex Vanessa Marcil Speaks Out After Megan Fox Call-Out

Just Jared Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Brian Austin Green‘s ex Vanessa Marcil is speaking out. The 52-year-old actress appeared to side with Megan Fox after the Jennifer’s Body actress slammed the 90210 actor for posting their children on his Instagram, accusing him of painting her as an “absent mother.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Megan Fox “#ImWithYouSister,” she captioned [...]
