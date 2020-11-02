Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B + Offset: 5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know About Hip-Hop’s Most Popular Married Couple

SOHH Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Cardi B + Offset: 5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know About Hip-Hop’s Most Popular Married CoupleFrom one week to the next, it’s hard to tell if Cardi B and Offset are hip-hop’s answer to Gabby and D-Wade, Gina and Martin, or Whitney and Bobby. Sometimes, the New York rapper/model Cardi and her husband, Atlanta rapper Offset, are marriage goals. Sometimes, they’re the couple that’s obviously in love but might need […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Published
News video: Woman leaves husband frustrated with response to mother-in-law’s ‘cruel’ comments

Woman leaves husband frustrated with response to mother-in-law’s ‘cruel’ comments 01:03

 A woman overheard her mother-in-law (MIL)saying negative things about her and went on Reddit’s“Am I the A******” forum to discuss the issue.“I overheard my MIL talking to hersister … [she] asked [my MIL] how she feltabout me (we were newly married)”.“[My] MIL said, ‘I don’t hate her...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

One in three monogamous women say this made them realize their current partner is the one [Video]

One in three monogamous women say this made them realize their current partner is the one

One in three American women in a relationship said the COVID-19 pandemic made them realize their current partner is "the one," according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 American women revealed..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
Brit daredevil free climbs one of the tallest power stations in Europe - and even does CHIN-UPS on the side [Video]

Brit daredevil free climbs one of the tallest power stations in Europe - and even does CHIN-UPS on the side

This heart-stopping video shows the moment a teenage daredevil stopped to do some chin-ups - dangling from the top of one of the tallest power stations in Europe.At 340 metres (1115 feet) tall, the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published
Things You Didn't Know About Ramen [Video]

Things You Didn't Know About Ramen

Instant ramen noodles are one of the cheapest and most delicious shelf-stable foods you can find in the grocery store. But, according to Business Insider, most people don't know the history behind the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this