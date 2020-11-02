Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Talk About Their Baby Son for First Time In Op-Ed

Nicole 😷 RT @jphoenixupdates: Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara address the Migrant Children Crisis mentioning their son, River. “How will it feel t… 3 minutes ago C. RT @people: Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Talk Son for First Time as They Address Migrant Children Crisis​ https://t.co/CrQ9FNfq9q 6 minutes ago Bobbie NYC (formerly Jane Foster_Thor) 🇵🇷 Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Talk Son for First Time as They Address Migrant Children Crisis https://t.co/1ZZ0MI9kpp 14 minutes ago JustJared.com Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara have spoken about their newborn son for the very first time in an essay See what the… https://t.co/f4umVyJVfJ 16 minutes ago lydia joaquin phoenix and rooney mara are so powerful together i am in tears 16 minutes ago Joaquin Phoenix Updates Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara address the Migrant Children Crisis mentioning their son, River. “How will it fee… https://t.co/2B4tDwXWYJ 42 minutes ago lpgrace Thank you Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix for shedding light and advocating for those children and their families.… https://t.co/vvB3smYNr9 51 minutes ago