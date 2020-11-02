|
Joaquin Phoenix & Rooney Mara Talk About Their Baby Son for First Time In Op-Ed
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are opening up about their baby son for the first time in a new essay. The longtime couple wrote an op-ed for People magazine, focusing on the migrant children whose parents are unable to be located. “Like many, we were pained to realize that despite falling out of the headlines, [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this