Eminem Throws Support Behind Joe Biden With 'Lose Yourself' Appearing in New Campaign Ad
Monday, 2 November 2020 () Eminem is the latest musician to authorize the Biden Campaign to use his song, “Lose Yourself” in their promotional advertisements. The 48-year-old rapper has shared his support of the Democratic Presidential nominee with a brand new video that features his infamous song. “One opportunity…#Vote,” Eminem captioned, sharing the video with his fans on social media. [...]
