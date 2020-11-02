Global  
 

Eminem Throws Support Behind Joe Biden With 'Lose Yourself' Appearing in New Campaign Ad

Just Jared Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Eminem is the latest musician to authorize the Biden Campaign to use his song, “Lose Yourself” in their promotional advertisements. The 48-year-old rapper has shared his support of the Democratic Presidential nominee with a brand new video that features his infamous song. “One opportunity…#Vote,” Eminem captioned, sharing the video with his fans on social media. [...]
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Joe Biden announces last-minute campaign stop in Cleveland

Joe Biden announces last-minute campaign stop in Cleveland 00:20

 Former Vice President Joe Biden announced he will be stopping in Cleveland on Monday to campaign the last day before the election.

