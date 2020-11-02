2 Chainz Shares Powerful Moment Hanging W/ Barack Obama

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former President Barack Obama Holds Election Eve Rally In Miami To Help Joe Biden



CBS4's Ty Russell has more on the former president's speech to help out his former VP Joe Biden. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:11 Published 1 day ago Fight For Florida Sees Former President Barack Obama Stumping For Joe Biden In Miami



CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the former president's Election Eve rally at FIU. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:58 Published 1 day ago Obama slams Trump for 'second-term plan' to 'fire Fauci'



Campaigning for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Atlanta Monday, former U.S. President Barack Obama slammed U.S. President Donald Trump, saying his campaign’s 2020 election "closing.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this