The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore on How Shaun Is Handling the Pandemic
Monday, 2 November 2020 () Of all the pandemic-filmed shows that have debuted so far, The Good Doctor might just have ended up with the biggest responsibility of them all. It's the first of the medical dramas...
The Good Doctor 4x01 "Frontline, Part 1" Season 4 Episode 1 Sneak Peek clip #3 - In part one of the two-part season premiere of ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient with an illness that is not only unpredictable in nature, but also unlike anything he or the team at San...