DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Welcomes First Child With Husband Samuel Lightner Cusick Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Lindsay Arnold is a mom! The 26-year-old Dancing With The Stars pro welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick on Monday, November 2. “The most beautiful surprise on this very special day,” Lindsay captioned on her Instagram with a few heart emojis. She adds, “Baby Girl and mama are healthy [...] 👓 View full article