|
'PEN15' Star Maya Erskine Reveals She's Pregnant & Engaged to Michael Angarano!
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
Maya Erskine is pregnant! The 33-year-old co-creator and star of the hit Hulu series PEN15 is expecting her first child with actor Michael Angarano – and they also are engaged! “When 2 becomes 3 😍👼 And please vote. #bidenharris2020,” Maya captioned a photo of her and Michael with her baby bump showing. Michael shared another [...]
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this