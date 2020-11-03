'DWTS' Pro Lindsay Arnold Gives Birth To Baby Girl with Sam Cusick
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Lindsay Arnold has revealed she’s given birth! The 26-year-old Dancing With The Stars pro dancer welcomed her baby girl with hubby Sam Cusick on Monday (November 5). “The most beautiful surprise on this very special day 💕💕 Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well 💕 more details to come but wanted to share this [...]
