'DWTS' Pro Lindsay Arnold Gives Birth To Baby Girl with Sam Cusick

Just Jared Jr Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Lindsay Arnold has revealed she’s given birth! The 26-year-old Dancing With The Stars pro dancer welcomed her baby girl with hubby Sam Cusick on Monday (November 5). “The most beautiful surprise on this very special day 💕💕 Baby Girl and mama are healthy and well 💕 more details to come but wanted to share this [...]
