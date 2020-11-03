Alicia Keys Wears Full Face Mask While Pre-Taping Her MTV EMAs Performance

Global  
 

Alicia Keys wears a bejeweled face mask while filming a performance at an outdoor location on Sunday night (November 1) in Los Angeles. The 39-year-old Grammy-winning singer was seemingly pre-taping a performance for the upcoming 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards, which will be taking place on November 8. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...]
