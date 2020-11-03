Global  
 

Jeannie Mai Shares Hospital Pic After Undergoing Emergency Surgery That Forced Her Out of 'DWTS'

Jeannie Mai is still heartbroken over having to withdraw from Dancing With The Stars. The 41-year-old talk show host revealed earlier today that she was forced to drop out of the competition after being hospitalized with a serious condition. As the show started tonight (November 2), Jeannie shared a pic from the hospital where she [...]
News video: Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Withdraw from Dancing with the Stars: 'I Am Heartbroken'

Jeannie Mai Hospitalized and Forced to Withdraw from Dancing with the Stars: 'I Am Heartbroken' 01:08

 The TV personality was diagnosed with an inflammatory condition called epiglottis that required immediate surgery

