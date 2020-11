Oscar-nominated producer Charles Gordon dies at 73 Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Oscar-nominated producer Charles Gordon has succumbed to cancer in Los Angeles. He was 73. Gordon has produced films such as 'Field of Dreams', 'Die Hard', 'October Sky' and 'Waterworld'.



He has even shared an Oscar nomination with older brother and frequent producing partner Lawrence Gordon, on the Kevin Costner baseball... πŸ‘“ View full article

