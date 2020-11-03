Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cardi B Seeks to Legally Toss Out Divorce Filing Against Offset

AceShowbiz Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The 'WAP' hitmaker filed for a divorce from her rapper husband just weeks before their third wedding anniversary, but the two appeared to have reconciled by mid-October in time of her 28th birthday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Cardi B requests divorce dismissal after Offset reunion

Cardi B requests divorce dismissal after Offset reunion 00:53

 Cardi B is seeking to have her divorce papers dismissed after reconciling with her rapper husband Offset.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Cardi B requests divorce dismissal after Offset reunion [Video]

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Cardi B requests divorce dismissal after Offset reunion

Cardi B is seeking to have her divorce papers dismissed after reconciling with her rapper husband Offset.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Miley Cyrus didn't spend much time crying over divorce [Video]

Miley Cyrus didn't spend much time crying over divorce

Miley Cyrus "didn't spend too much time" crying over her divorce because she knew it was something that wouldn't change.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:39Published
Brooks Laich Says 'I Cry All the Time' amid Divorce from Julianne Hough: 'It’s Wonderful' [Video]

Brooks Laich Says 'I Cry All the Time' amid Divorce from Julianne Hough: 'It’s Wonderful'

"I've learned how to honor emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me," Brooks Laich said on his How Men Think podcast

Credit: People     Duration: 01:09Published

Related news from verified sources

Offset + Cardi B’s Divorce Plans Officially Terminated

Offset + Cardi B’s Divorce Plans Officially Terminated New York rapper Cardi B is ready to spend the rest of her life with husband Offset again. The hip-hop star has reportedly buried plans to pursue a divorce weeks...
SOHH Also reported by •UpworthyTMZ.comOK! MagazineFOXNews.comnewKerala.com

Cardi B Officially Calls Off Divorce From Offset After the Couple’s Reunion

 Cardi B and Offset are giving their relationship another shot! The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, 28, has called off her divorce from the Migos member, also 28,...
Radar Online Also reported by •E! OnlineOK! MagazineUpworthyExtraHipHopDXFOXNews.comnewKerala.com

Breaking Down a Complete Timeline of Cardi B and Offset's On-Again, Off-Again Divorce

 Cardi B has set the record straight: She likes it like that, so she's back together with husband Offset. Their separation lasted almost a month after the "WAP"...
E! Online