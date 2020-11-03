Cardi B Seeks to Legally Toss Out Divorce Filing Against Offset
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The 'WAP' hitmaker filed for a divorce from her rapper husband just weeks before their third wedding anniversary, but the two appeared to have reconciled by mid-October in time of her 28th birthday.
