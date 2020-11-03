Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Celebrities
Royal Family
Lifestyle
Beauty
• Entertainment •
Movies
Health
Religion
One News Page
>
Entertainment News
>
Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol ask fans for 'baby names suggestions'
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Amrita Rao-RJ Anmol ask fans for 'baby names suggestions'
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 (
26 minutes ago
)
RJ Anmol posted a handwritten note on the arrival of Amrita Rao and his baby boy.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Democratic Party
Republican Party
Pennsylvania
Johnny Depp
Florida
Texas
Election day
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Vienna Shooting
Hurricane Eta
Europe
Vienna Terror Attack
America
WORTH WATCHING
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish
Barack Obama says voters have the power in the US election
Ex-Republicans turned off by Trump organize for Biden
Trump calls Supreme Court voting decision 'horrendous'