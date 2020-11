Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: FIR registered against Amitabh Bachchan and the makers in Lucknow Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

An FIR has been registered against Amitabh Bachchan and the makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 in Lucknow for hurting religious sentiments. On Friday's Karamveer episode, social activist Bezwada Wilson and actor Anup Soni were on the hot seat.



One of the questions asked was that on December 25, 1927, Dr BR Ambedkar and his... 👓 View full article

