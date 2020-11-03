Ashley Greene Glams Up for 'Blackjack' Drive-In Premiere with Greg Finley & More
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 () Ashley Greene looks glam in her black jumpsuit while attending the drive-in premiere of her new movie Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story on Sunday (November 1) at The Andaz Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. The actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Greg Finley, David Arquette, Brandon Thomas Lee, and Robert Davi, as [...]
While speaking with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante about his new film "Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story", David Arquette details the new COVID-19 protocols in place while filming the highly-anticipated "Scream 5". Plus, Ashley Greene, Brandon Thomas Lee and Greg Finley discuss bringing the story of...