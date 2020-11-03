Global  
 

Katy Perry Wears a Giant 'I Voted' Sticker While Encouraging People in L.A. to Vote

Just Jared Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
Katy Perry waves to fans driving by while wearing a giant “I Voted” sticker around her head! The 36-year-old singer took to social media on Monday (November 2) to share this cute video, which was filmed on the corner of Moorpark and Whitsett in Studio City, Calif. Katy had people driving by honk their horns [...]
